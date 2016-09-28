Head out of this world with Gatepost

Described as Shakespeare’s forgotten rock ‘n’ roll masterpiece, journey to the unchartered corners of the universe and the rock ‘n’ roll heyday of the 1960s and 70s with the entertaining show Return To The Forbidden Planet.

It will be performed by Gatepost Theatre Company at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre from October 5-8.

Including several top hits, this is a musical of meteoric proportions, using elements of the plot of The Tempest.

For ticket details, call 01332 255800.