No mention of post-punk rockers Half Man Half Biscuit can pass without throwing in a reference to Dukla Prague.

The Czech football team is part of the title of the Wirral band’s most famous song – All I Want for Christmas is a Dukla Prague Away Kit.

Originally the B-side to their debut single The Trumpton Riots – which topped the UK indie charts on its release in 1986 – it has come to be synonymous with HMHB along with the myth it was written about a childhood yearning for a certain Subbuteo team.

In fact, songwriter and HMHB frontman Nigel Blackwell says it was written “to celebrate the name of one of those mysterious European football teams who popped up against out British sides every now and again”.

More than 30 years later and the band, known for satirical, sardonic, and sometimes surreal songs, are still going strong – and headline The Leadmill in Sheffield tomorrow, Thursday, August 3.

Tickets, priced £20, are available from leadmill.co.uk