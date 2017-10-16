Great week in store for music fans at The Diamond

There is a bumper week in store for music fans at The Diamond, based in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

The Hawklords perform the best of Hawkwins and much more, on Thursday, October 19.

The Stoney Street-based venue will play host to Definitely Mightbe on Friday, October 20, the Oasis and Stone Roses tribute. It is always a busy night so get down early to secure your spot.

On Saturday, October 21, it’s the turn of top tribute act Maetloaf, featuring a fabulous night of rock anthems, with all the very best of Meatloaf.

Then, on Sunday, October 22, you can see West Coast Eagles (pictured), playing The Eagles’ greatest hits - and then some.

For more, go to www.thediamonduk.com