Get the Goss as Bros star comes to Nottingham

Las Vegas Caesars Palace headliner and international star Matt Goss is returning to Nottingham to perform exclusively at Alea casino on Friday, September 30. He will perform for an intimate audience of 200 guests, 24 hours before he performs at his Wembley Arena gig on October 1.

Matt Goss will perform a 90-minute version of his spectacular Las Vegas production, ‘The Gossy Room’, which has achieved rapturous reviews since it opened at Caesars Palace in 2010. Goss has sold more than 17 million records worldwide and sold out shows from Wembley Stadium to the Royal Albert Hall. Tickets to the gig at ALEA Nottingham cost £199 and include a three-course dinner and live, intimate performance. Call 0115 871 7470.

Photo: Mario Barberio