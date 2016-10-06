Fire burns brightly for Arthur at Derby venue

On Friday, October 7, there’s a blast from the past in the shape of The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown at The Flowerpot in Derby.

RAW Promotions are proud to present an artist beloved by musicians including Alice Cooper, Jimi Hendrix, Marilyn Manson and Peter Gabriel to name a few.

Arthur is best thought of for his 1968 number one single Fire, that still gets regular airplay all over the world and has been covered by the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Die Krupps, The Prodigy and The Who.

Doors open at 8pm.

Advance tickets are £16 for the Crazy World of Arthur Brown. See www.rawpromo.co.uk for more.

Photo: Pixelmatrix.co.uk