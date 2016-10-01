End the year in spectacular style with Sinfonia Viva at RCH

It’s Showtime! at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, December 31, as East Midlands-based professional orchestra Sinfonia Viva returns for the traditional New Year’s Eve concert.

The performance at the Royal Concert Hall starts at 6pm and it will feature Nottingham’s 17-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year.

The concert will feature music linked to Shakespeare, including show tunes from West Side Story and Kiss Me Kate, alongside all-time classics such as the Wedding March from A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture.

With the popular 6pm start and approximately 8.15pm finish, you will have plenty of time to get home afterwards to reminisce, or to continue your celebrations in town as you prefer.

Tickets to see the concert - entitled It’s Showtime - are £32 - £15.

They are available by calling the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 989555 or by going online to www.trch.co.uk