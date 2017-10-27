Early-bird tickets on sale for Sheffied’s MosFest

MosFest has confirmed its return to Sheffield next year – and early bird tickets are now on sale.

Once again, the one-day music festival will be held at Don Valley Bowl in Attercliffe after work began to redevelop its former home, the old Westfield School site in Mosborough, for housing.

A festival spokesman said: “Mosfest returns to Sheffield’s Don Valley Bowl in 2018 after a fantastic 2017 festival which saw 26 bands play 3 stages with The Lightning Seeds, Cast and From the Jam headlining.”

The 2018 event will take is on Saturday, June 2.

Early-bird tickets, priced £20 for adults and £8 for young people aged eight to 15, are now on sale from mosboroughmusicfestival.co.uk

The spokesman said: “Once again we will have 26 bands playing over three stages, 11 hours of live continuous music in a safe and friendly environment. Bring the family for a great days of high quality music and fun.”