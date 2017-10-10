Dynamic duo bring their UK tour to Lowdham venue this week

Folk-rock duo Clive Gregson and Liz Simcock have released a new album of Gregson songs called Underwater Dancing.

They are currently on a UK tour to promote it and come to The Old Ship Inn at Lowdham tomorrow (Wednesday, October 11).

Clive Gregson’s songs have been recorded by many artists, including Nanci Griffith, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kim Carnes, Claire Martin, Smokie, Norma Waterson, Matt Cardle and Fairport Convention.

The 1980s saw Clive’s acclaimed partnership with Christine Collister and his solo career has also been accorded similar accolades. Now Clive has joined forces with singer Liz Simcock to create a brand new album, Underwater Dancing.

Produced by Clive, the album was recorded at The Chapel Studios in Lincolnshire and engineered by the legendary John Wood (Nick Drake, Fairport Convention, John Martyn etc) and mastered by Jim DeMain at Yes Master, Nashville, Tennessee. Liz and Clive sing lead and background vocals while Clive also plays acoustic guitars and keyboards.

Supporting musicians are Mark Griffiths (Matthews Southern Comfort, The Shadows) on electric guitar, mandolin and harmonica; Fiona Lander on woodwind; Andy Seward on bass and Simon Whitbread on drums and percussion.

Clive Gregson was the founder of Any Trouble, a quartet from Manchester who signed to Stiff Records in 1980 and subsequently to EMI America. They made five highly regarded albums before calling it a day at the end of 1984.

Around the same time, Clive discovered Christine Collister and as a duo they built up a large international following over seven years and five albums. From 1985 to 1992 Clive Gregson and Christine Collister were at the very top of the game in acoustic and roots music, Rolling Stone calling them “the state of the art in British folk-rock.”

Since then, Clive’s illustrious and varied career has continued apace. He has toured and recorded with Richard Thompson, Nanci Griffith, Eddi Reader, Boo Hewerdine, Plainsong, Dennis Locorierre and a reformed Any Trouble, in addition to releasing 13 solo albums. Guitar Player included him in their “Top 1000 Guitarists” book.

In 2015, Clive asked songwriter and singer Liz Simcock to join him in a UK tour, a chance to revisit some of the songs from Gregson & Collister days.

Clive said: “Playing shows that celebrate a hugely enjoyable part of my musical career was well overdue. It had been a very long time since I performed many of those songs.”

Liz was delighted to be asked, saying: “I’ve always been a huge fan of Gregson & Collister and couldn’t think of anything nicer to be invited to do. They were what got me into writing songs and I think it’s a real privilege.”

