Don’t miss out on snapping up Splendour tickets

Splendour Festival is on the verge of selling out with still a week to go before the big day.

More than 20,000 tickets have been sold at a record-breaking pace with several hundred tickets now being snapped up on a daily basis for this year’s all-dayer at Wollaton Park (July 22).

All the signs are that this will be one of the biggest and best Splendour festivals to date, with tens of thousands of people set to enjoy a packed line-up of music and entertainment, from the Kaiser Chiefs, Busted and Billy Ocean and many more.

The festival is on course to sell out in the next few days with only a very limited amount of tickets remaining. Organisers have also confirmed today that there will be no tickets available on the gate.

George Akins, from DHP Family, said: “Splendour has become a firm favourite with the thousands of people who return each year. It’s a great way to kick off the summer holidays and we’re working hard behind the scenes to make sure this year’s is better than ever. Don’t delay to get a ticket, this will be one not to miss!”

Nottingham City Council’s Councillor David Trimble added: “It’s fantastic that the festival is proving as popular as ever, with over 50 percent of ticket holders taking advantage of the discounted admission price for Nottingham City residents. To take advantage of this offer, all Nottingham residents need is a city card number or their postcode and proof of residency.”

Children under 11 will once again be admitted free and discounts are also in place for Nottingham City residents. A standard ticket is £46, coming down to £36 when the Nottingham City resident discount is applied. Tickets for young people aged 11-17 living in Nottingham City are £20.

Tickets can be purchased from splendourfestival.com or in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre.