Courteeners set for intimate Sheffield warm-up show

Indie-rockers Courteeners are heading for Sheffield – to warm up for a 50,000 sell-out homecoming show.

The trio of frontman Liam Fray, guitarist Daniel Moores and drummer Michael Campbell have today announced they will play Sheffield’s O2 Academy on Wednesday, May 24, ahead of the show at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground on Saturday, May 27.

The trio of schoolfriends formed Courteeners in Middleton, Greater Manchester, in 2006.

Word of mouth and extensive gigging saw second single Acrylic reach number 44 in the charts in 2007, before follow-up What Took You So Long? earned them national recognition when it entered the top-20 on its release in January 2008.

Three months later and debut album St Jude was a top-four hit.

And subsequent albums Falcon, in 2010, 2013’s Anna, Concrete Love, in 2014, and last year’s Mapping the Rendezvous have all been top-10 hits.

Tickets for the Sheffield show go on sale on Saturday, May 6, at 10am, from www.o2academysheffield.co.uk

