Come and sing day features Notts composers

Two local composers are joining forces to present a workshop day of their own choral music on Saturday, September 23, culminating in a free informal concert for friends and family.

Guy Turner, who is Lay Clerk at Southwell Minster, is well known both for his serious choral works and his lighter songs (including the famous Tequila Samba, which is performed all over the world) and close harmony numbers.

His choral works have been sung locally by the Nottingham Harmonic Choir, the Nottingham Bach Choir and Bingham and Stamford Choral Societies, as well as Southwell Minster Choir. He has also written for the stage, including his musical version of Terry Pratchett’s Wyrd Sisters.

David Machell, from Burton Joyce, works over a wide range of contemporary genres, from the choral works Gloria and Celebration of Psalms to the Concerto for Horn (recently recorded by the Nottingham Symphony Orchestra), from the musicals Toad and High Wire, the ballad album Where is the Child (these last two with Martin Lloyd-Penny), to Choros, a dance piece for SCAW, the piano and bass clarinet duo.

Guy Turner says: “Come and Sing days are very exciting events, and increasingly popular nowadays. I am looking forward to working on two of my most established pieces, and also to be singing some of David’s music: I have recently been in the audience for one of his pieces and in the choir for another and his music is very distinctive, imaginative and approachable.”

With support from Harriet Astbury, soprano soloist, and Anthony Clare, piano, they will lead sessions on their music – Machell’s Sunrise and Peace, and Turner’s Hymnus and Ave with a choir of about 150 singers. The music is approachable by anyone used to choral singing, and no homework will be required beforehand. All enthusiastic singers are welcome. At the end of the day, there will be a free informal concert of all the music, for friends and family.

The workshop, entitled Comes the Day, will be at St John’s Church, Carrington, on Saturday, September 23, from 9.30am, with the concert at 4pm.

All profits from the day will go to Awards for Young Musicians.

Tickets (£12, under 18s £5 – includes the music) and further details may be obtained from Guy Turner on 01636 816393 or guyscottturner@gmail.com.

David and Guy are pictured