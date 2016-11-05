Check out Cinematic Orchestra at Rock City

There will be a gig at Rock City in Nottingham on November 8 by The Cinematic Orchestra.

One of the most influential acts in the UK, The Cinematic Orchestra are previewing forthcoming material from next year’s hotly anticipated studio album and playing some of their best loved classic tracks.

Renowned for their awe-inspiring and enigmatic live performances, The Cinema Orchestra have toured the world, gracing many prestigious venues and their gig at Rock City, based on Talbot Street in Nottingham city centre, is eagerly-awaited.

See www.rock-city.co.uk for more.