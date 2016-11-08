Change of performer in Bach to Beatles concert

There is to be a change of performer in the Bach to Beatles concert, to take place at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, November 11.

Due to an injury, Milos Karadaglic is not able to perform his concert. The acclaimed Australian guitarist, Craig Ogden, will be performing Milos’s original programme in its entirety with Milos compering the concert.

Craig will be performing with the Royal Northern Sinfonia in pieces by the likes of JS Bach, Falla, Vivaldi, Granados, Rodrigo, Boccherini and Piazzola, plus a selection from The Beatles’ songbook.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the box office on 0115 9895555.