Catch The Kite Runner at Nottingham Playhouse

The production of The Kite Runner is under way at Nottingham Playhouse and can be seen there until September 9.

Originally produced by Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, the production is based on Khaled Hosseini’s international bestselling novel.

This haunting tale of friendship which spans cultures and continents follows one man’s journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country on the verge of war and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart.

It’s a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither Hassan nor Amir can foresee the terrible incident which will shatter their lives forever.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419 or you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk