Catch Katherine in Nottingham concert

Popular crossover artiste Katherine Jenkins will be performing a concert entitled Celebration at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, December 23.
The concert gets under way at 7.30pm and tickets are £29.50-£55.
Katherine Jenkins will be joined by conductor Anthony Inglis with the London Concert Orchestra.
Call the box office for ticket details and availability on 0115 9895555.
Photo by David Venni
