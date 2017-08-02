Black Market gig for star turn John Verity

The John Verity Band will be performing a gig at The Black Market in Market Warsop on Friday, August 4.

John Verity was a former lead singer/guitarist with 70s rock band Argent who had a massive hit with Hold Your Head Up. John has supported, co-written, and performed with a long list of legendary names including Mike Rutherford of Genesis, Keith Emerson, Greg Lake, Motorhead, Tank, Ringo Starr, Russ Ballard, Colin Blunstone, John Parr, The Searchers and many others.

John’s current show with the John Verity Band is a mixture of old classics, material from his latest albums and a selection of his favourite cover tracks to give the audience a great variety of entertainment of a quality that is up there with the very best.

Local support comes from the talented Chesterfield-based Benjamin A Miles, touted as the ‘loudest man in rock’. Ben Miles has already started to establish himself as a stunning showman by playing support for acts like Dr Feelgood, The Pretty Things, Chantal McGregor and Danny Bryant, in addition to wowing audiences at Newark Blues Festival, Stafford Blues Festival and South Yorkshire Rock and Bike Fest.

Doors open at 8pm. The support is on stage at 8.15pm. There is £5 entry on the door.

For more on gigs at the venue, go to www.blackmarketvenue.co.uk