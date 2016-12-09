Big name line-up for Newark Festival 2017

Newark Festival is back for its sixth year, from June 16-18 presenting a brand new format, site layout, extended hours on Saturday to allow more artists to perform.

With a host of fantastic additions, including a Premier Ticket Enclosure and with improved bar and rest room facilities, it promises to be the best festival yet.

At the centre of the town’s summer events calendar is Newark Festival and 2017 showcases yet another fantastic line-up. There will be reggae from UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, who will headline festival Saturday on June 17.

Level 42 will join them as special guests with The Original Wailers performing at the festival for the first time. More artists will be announced soon - for a fantastic afternoon and evening of entertainment for everyone.

Ali Campbell said: “We cannot wait to headline Newark Festival 2017 and celebrate the festival’s sixth year. Our performance will be dedicated to entertaining everyone with our greatest hits and favourite songs, and hopefully there will be plenty of singing and dancing from everyone.

“It’s going to be a brilliant party atmosphere, and where better to perform than in beautiful grounds in front of an historic castle. We are really excited to perform at a festival we’ve heard so much about!”

One of the most successful bands in British pop since the 1980s, Level 42 have to date released 14 studio albums, seven live albums, the Siren’s EP and six compilation albums. They have also had 18 Top 40 singles including Lessons in Love, Something About You, Leaving Me Now, Running in the Family and Hot Water, and have sold in excess of 30 million albums worldwide.

Level 42 are a fantastic addition to the 80’s line-up and will no doubt be a popular addition to the night, as they too will be performing a Greatest Hits set.

The Original Wailers will be performing those well-loved Bob Marley and the Wailers definitive songs that have become iconic. Original Wailers members will take to the Newark stage including guitarist Al Anderson. This performance promises to be a highlight of the weekend.

With an extension to the festival opening hours on Saturday more artists will be joining the line-up and will be announced over coming weeks.

Friday, June 16, sees the return of Riverside Rocks and if you love Oasis, Kasabian, Snow Patrol and the Stereophonics then organisers have a real treat in store for you, so don’t miss your chance of a ticket to the best Friday night out in town. Popular tribute bands Oasish, Kazabian, Snow Control and Stereotonics will be bringing the house down with each band’s greatest hits.

Sunday sees the welcome return of the Free Family Day at Riverside Park and across the town, featuring a fabulous array of entertainment, food and drink for all the family, followed by an evening line-up of ‘Swing in the Park’ and of course the unmissable fireworks display.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of LHG Live, organisers of the event said: “I’m delighted to announce our sixth festival so early for everyone in Newark and surrounding areas. It means people this year will be able to buy tickets as Christmas presents which is what we’ve been asked for more recently and to help further we’ve also brought back the Early Bird discounted ticket price to help people book early. We will not be reducing ticket prices further so I urge people to take advantage of the Early Bird”

“Last year was our busiest festival yet and we have listened to the constructive feedback we have received from festival-goers to ensure that the 2017 festival guarantees to deliver a great experience.

“We have re-designed Riverside Park to deliver a brand-new festival feel site layout, offering much more space for people to enjoy the event. There will be more bars and rest room facilities, enhanced visibility of the stage with screens, a dedicated area for those wishing to bring folding chairs, a Food Village with a broader diversity of food concessions, all of which we are certain will make for a wonderful experience. The extended hours on Saturday I’m sure will be welcomed and we will have a fabulous line-up from the early afternoon onwards. 2017 Newark Festival will be a festival!”

She added: “We invite everyone to look at our website www.newarkfestival.co.uk Over the coming weeks the site design and full map will be posted there to show the changes and clearly marked areas. Newark Festival has always been about giving something back to our community and we have taken 2016 best bits and developed those as well as growing the festival towards what it will become, something to make us as a town feel proud.”

New for 2017 will see the introduction of a Premier Enclosure Ticket, which is available as an upgrade via the Newark Festival website www.newarkfestival.co.uk. Close to the main stage area, the package includes a host of special benefits for the ultimate premier festival experience, including a complimentary glass of Prosecco, freshly prepared canapés, a goody bag, luxury rest rooms, private paid bar and a private paid BBQ. Only a limited number of these tickets are available.

See www.newarkfestival.co.uk for more.