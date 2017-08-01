Best of British in RPO’s concert featuring Cantamus

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, October 27.

Conducted by Barry Wordsworth, this will be an all-English concert, starting with Edward Elgar’s rumbustuous Cockaigne Overture, followed by John Ireland’s charming and tuneful Piano Concerto, with Mark Bebbington as the soloist.

The second half is given over to Gustav Holst’s hugely popular masterpiece The Planets, featuring the acclaimed Mansfield-based Cantamus Girls’ Choir.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.