Bearded Theory will be back for 2017

Tickets are on sale for the Bearded Theory Spring Gathering 2017.

The event takes place from May 25-27 at Catton Hall in South Derbyshire.

The award-winning family-friendly event will return to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2017. Tickets are available at www.seetickets.com.

Some of the new additions planned for Bearded Theory 2017 include a Cinema Tent, an expanded line-up of music on the Thursday and a new late night ‘disco’ in the Maui Waui tent.