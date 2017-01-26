Ball and Boe will be together again in Nottingham

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will return to Nottingham for a performance at the Motorpoint Arena on December 13, 2017.

Following the stunning success of their platinum selling album Together and 29 sold out shows across the UK in 2016, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have announced they will return in 2017 for a selection of exclusive dates throughout the country.

Summer will see them performing outdoors at some of the UK’s most beautiful stately homes and castles, with six dates announced in June. In winter, they’ll come back inside to play ten arena dates in November and December, including a date at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.

Tickets are priced at £44.80, £61.60, £72.80 and £84 (includes admin fee). There is a maximum of six tickets per person for this event.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/ballandboe, via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.