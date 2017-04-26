Award-winning singer to Cast Ella’s spell in Doncaster

An award-winning singer and radio presenter – and Yorkshirewoman – is bringing her “mini big band” show to honour Ella Fitzgerald to the stage in Doncaster.

Clare Teal, British jazz vocalist of the year in 2005, 2007 and 2015 and a BBC Radio 2 presenter, is performing The Ella Fitzgerald Legacy with her Mini Big Band at Cast on Saturday, April 29.

American jazz singer Ella, often referred to as the first lady of song, would have been 100 this week. She died in 1996, aged 79.

A venue spokesman said: “This year marks the original first lady of song’s centenary.

“From her early days with Chick Webb at the height of the Swing Era, to her work in the 50s and 60s with Norman Granz celebrating the Great American Songwriters including Cole Porter, George and Ira Gershwin, Jerome Kern Johnny Mercer and Irving Berlin culminating in surely the most treasured songbook series ever recorded, award winning jazz vocalist and Radio 2 presenter Clare Teal endeavours to explore the many facets of this incredible singer, from small band to big band from the warmth of studio sessions to the joyful exuberance of her live performances aided by a band comprising the finest jazz musicians in the land.

“Songs include Tisket A Tasket, I Get A Kick Out of You, Manhattan, Everytime We Say Goodby, Let’s Do It Let’s Fall In Love, I Only Have Eyes For You, I Won’t Dance, The Very Thought of You and It’s Only A Papermoon and Mack The Knife.”

A show spokesman said: “From swing to sublime ballads, Clare’s Mini Big Band concerts are renowned across the country for their energetic exuberance.

“Backed by a spectacular band of first-rate musicians, Clare provides an evening of toe-tapping big band songs which appeal to all and have the audience dancing in the aisles.

“The rich, jazz infused repertoire explores timeless classics penned by the legendary musical storytellers of the last 100 years, and celebrates giants of the Great American and British Songbooks through to the work of more contemporary writers crafting the standards of today plus Clare’s own original compositions.

“The eclectic song list, with music from Cole Porter, Billy Strayhorn, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Tim Rice to Sting, and honouring the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Nancy Wilson and Peggy Lee, will include a selection of material from her latest album Twelve O’Clock Tales.

“As one of the UK’s greatest interpreters of song and much loved performers, Clare and her Mini Big Band promise a sparkling night of inspired music and unbridled entertainment, performed by the very best.”

Clare, aged 43, grew up in Kildwick, North Yorkshire.

Tickets are now available, priced £20.50, from castindoncaster.com