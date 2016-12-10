Ash roll back the years at Rock City

Rock City in Nottingham plays host to Ash’s latest tour on Monday, December 12.

2016 sees the 20th anniversary of Northern Ireland trio Ash’s debut number 1 album 1977 and to commemorate this the band have announced a special run of shows where the album will be played in its entirety and in sequence Speaking about the anniversary itself and the live dates the band said: “We’re as excited as we are in disbelief to announce the 20th anniversary tour of 1977.

“Some of these songs have grown with us throughout those years; others have the ability to transport us mentally and emotionally back to that crazy formative year of 1995 to 96. These gigs are going to be a trip, trip, trip!”

The band members have been working in New York at their Atomic Heart Studios writing new songs for a follow up to their 2015 album Kablammo!

For more on the gig, go to www.rock-city.co.uk

Photo by Gary Welford