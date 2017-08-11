Arctic Monkeys-inspired Kashmere aiming high ahead of Doncaster date

ere is a “good feeling” about Kashmere claims frontman Joey Newey as they prepare to go on tour – with his sights set on being as least as big as their inspiration, Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys.

The band – Joey, guitarist Charlie Cole, drummer Andy Law and bassist Dave Pennington – have released three singles in Blow Your Mind, Porcelain and Hoxton, for which they have received “overwhelming” feedback.

Despite being excited when releasing new singles, Joey also says it’s a “relief” to finally get them out, as “we put so much effort into that one song”.

He says: “I wait a few months before I can listen to our singles again after release.

“Because I put so much time into it, I become sick of hearing it, so it is everyone else’s turn to get stuck into them.”

To celebrate their most recent release, Hoxton, the Stockport band are heading out on tour, including an appearance at The Leopard in Doncaster on Saturday, August 26.

Joey says: “In the past, we’ve just played shows here and there, but this is the first time it has all been clumped into one month.”

And at any of the upcoming gigs you may be able to spot Joey at the merchandise stand afterward.

He says: “It’s good to say hello to people who come watching us, so they can get to know us better, and to say thank you”.

Before Kashmere, Joey and Andy had been part of a hard metal band, a somewhat different soundfrom the indie pop they now perform.

“When we first started the band we wanted to be the biggest we could be and will always strive for that, even bands who are headlining major festivals still want to go further.” Joey Newey, of Kashmere

It was while watching Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 Glastonbury headline set on TV that they decided to change their style, with Joey describing it as “a complete turning point”.

However, in order to create their songs Joey admits compromise is needed, not least because all four band members have their unique styles, which helps create Kashmere’s sound.

He says: “We are complete individuals; nothing can be 100 per cent what one of us wants.

“It’s about making music that is right for the band not just the individual.

“However, the amount of stuff we’ve done is just ridiculous and you don’t realise how quick it goes.

“We may not notice the progress being made day by day, but looking back it is blatant how far we have come.”

“We have always put a positive outlook on things, but for the first time it is as good as it seems from the outside.

“When we first started the band we wanted to be the biggest we could be and will always strive for that, even bands who are headlining major festivals still want to go further.”

Kashmere play The Leopard in Doncaster on Saturday, August 26. Tickets, priced £5, are now available from www.leopard-doncaster.co.uk