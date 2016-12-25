Animal magic with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will be performing a concert entitled Animal Magic on April 2, from 6pm.

Taking place at the city’s Royal Concert Hall, this will be a spectacular celebration of all creatures, great and small, providing music fun for the whole family.

Join Nottingham Symphony Orchestra and friends for an unforgettable evening of music and dance, in support of local charity Hope Nottingham.

Thrill to the classic tale of Peter & The Wolf, laugh with delight at the UK premiere of A Propos D’Animaux (Much Ado About Animals), marvel at the balletic grace of The Firebird, lose yourself in the emotional intensity of Swan Lake (with violin soloist Braimah Kanneh-Mason), and be amazed at the conducting debut of 11-year-old Matthew Smith, with the challenging Overture Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II.

From well-loved classics to new favourites, this will be a fabulous blend of music, dance and drama that will entertain young and old alike.

Frances Finn (BBC Radio Nottingham and Notts TV) will be your guide as you enjoy the show.

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra is delighted to be collaborating with Sandra Taylor School of Dance, a massed choir drawn from Nottinghamshire schools, Sally Galet (composer of A Propos D’Animaux), and Braimah Kanneh-Mason, and is also proud to support Hope Nottingham in its work to transform the lives of those in need.

For ticket details, contact the box office at the Royal Centre on 0115 9895555 or go to the box office at www.trch.co.uk