American pop-rockers Train on track for Sheffield

American pop-rockers Train are on track for Sheffield as they hit the road in support of the 10th studio album.

The San Francisco band released UK top-15 hit A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat in January and are now heading to the UK for a tour, including a show at Sheffield City Hall on Monday, October 16.

Train is a multi-Grammy and Billboard award-winning band which has had 13 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut self-titled album back in 1998.

Second album Drops of Jupiter, in 2001, was a top-10 hit in the UK, with the title track also a top-10 hit in the singles charts.

They earned global success with 2009’s Grammy-award winning Hey Soul Sister, which only made number 18 in the UK, despite being almost ever-present on the radio, but was a top five hit across America, Europe and Australasia, topping the charts in the Netherlands and Australia.

They repeated the success in 2012 with Drive By, which reached the top 10 in 13 countries, including the UK.

The band have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, more than 30 million tracks, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three Grammy awards and two Billboard Music Awards.

Tickets are now on sale from sheffieldcityhall.co.uk