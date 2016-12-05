American connection at NSO concert

Check out the American theme when Nottingham Symphony Orchestra members perform a concert at St Mary’s Church in the city centre on Saturday, December 10.

The concert gets under way at 7.30pm and will be conducted by Derek Williams. It completes a very busy 2016 for the orchestra.

The programme features George Gershwin’s sparkling Strike Up The Band Overture and the same composer’s groundbreaking favourite Rhapsody In Blue, with Charles Tebbs as the piano soloist.

Also in the first half, you can hear Aaron Copland’s multi-faceted ballet music, the Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo, ending in the exuberant Hoedown.

The second half will be given over to Dvorak’s Ninth Symphony, known to one and all as the New World Symphony, written while the composer was living and working in America in 1893.

For ticket details for what should be an entertaning and highly enjoyable concert, go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/307972