American aces The Front Bottoms to headline Rock City gig

The Front Bottoms will be performing in the area on November 20 when they headline a gig at Rock City in Nottingham.

The latest song to be released by The Front Bottoms is Ginger, with their new video available via Pitchfork TV.

Ginger is from their 2015 critically acclaimed album, Back On Top, which was produced by Joe Chiccarelli (Beck, The Strokes, White Stripes), and received widespread praise for its earnest sentiment and sing-along anthems.

Rolling Stone called them one of the best 30 Best Things they saw at Coachella this year and NPR: All Songs Considered’s Bob Boilen has hailed them as “one of the absolute ten best American bands in a live situation. “

Photo by Ian Laidlaw