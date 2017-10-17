Acclaimed duo set for Forest gig

The first act for next year’s outdoor concerts in Sherwood Forest has been revealed.

Acclaimed duo Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, pictured right, will perform at Sherwood Pines on Friday, June 22, as part of the Forest Live summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

They follow this year’s sellout Sherwood Pines Forest Live shows by Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and Elbow.

Paul and Jacqui’s latest album, Crooked Calypso, charted at number two making it their highest release as a duo to date following top-five hits What Have We Become, in 2014, and 2015’s Wisdom, Laughter and Lines.

Paul, one of the UK’s most successful songwriters with some 10 million album sales under his belt, first came to public attention in the early 1980s as frontman of Caravan of Love stars The Housemartins.

He formed Beautiful South in 1988 and the band released 10 hugely successful albums, with Jacqui as lead vocalist from 1994 to 2000 performing on hits such as Rotterdam, Perfect 10 and Don’t Marry Her.

The Forest Live gigs will see them play material from their albums as a duo and songs from The Beautiful South and the Housemartins – support comes from Billy Bragg.

n Tickets, priced from £33.50, go on sale on Friday, October 20, at 9am, from 0300 068 0400, or online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music