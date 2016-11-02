65daysofstatic will showcase huge sounding No Man’s Sky soundtrack in homecoming gig

Fans of Sheffield’s noise merchants 65daysofstatic have just a fortnight to wait for what will undoubtedly be a raucous homecoming.

The instrumental four-piece, from the Steel City, will be showcasing their huge-sounding recent release ‘No Man’s Sky: Music for an Infinite Universe.’

A 16th November date at Plug in Sheffield is a first chance for some of the band’s longest serving fans to get a taste of the album in a live setting.

The album is a soundtrack to the highly anticipated 2016 release No Man’s Sky.

65dos put together a ‘self-generating’ soundtrack that will provide a unique audio experience for those playing the game, which boasts a procedurally generated universe.

Essentially, your experience of the game will sound different to everyone else’s, but crucially it will sound like 65daysofstatic.

Formed in 2001, 65dos are a difficult band to describe, many favouring the term ‘post rock’ because there isn’t really a genre to which the Sheffielders belong.

But their music often involves quiet, delicate moments before huge soaring crescendos, often overwhelming – especially played live.

The Plug gig is part of a world tour.

In the UK, 65dos will play in London, Bristol, Sheffield, Newcastle and Glasgow.

For information on the game click Here.

For tickets and more on 65dos, click HERE