65daysofstatic will showcase huge sounding No Man’s Sky soundtrack in homecoming gig

Fans of Sheffield’s noise merchants 65daysofstatic have just a fortnight to wait for what will undoubtedly be a raucous homecoming.
The instrumental four-piece, from the Steel City, will be showcasing their huge-sounding recent release ‘No Man’s Sky: Music for an Infinite Universe.’
A 16th November date at Plug in Sheffield is a first chance for some of the band’s longest serving fans to get a taste of the album in a live setting.
The album is a soundtrack to the highly anticipated 2016 release No Man’s Sky.
65dos put together a ‘self-generating’ soundtrack that will provide a unique audio experience for those playing the game, which boasts a procedurally generated universe.
Essentially, your experience of the game will sound different to everyone else’s, but crucially it will sound like 65daysofstatic.
Formed in 2001, 65dos are a difficult band to describe, many favouring the term ‘post rock’ because there isn’t really a genre to which the Sheffielders belong.
But their music often involves quiet, delicate moments before huge soaring crescendos, often overwhelming – especially played live.
The Plug gig is part of a world tour.
In the UK, 65dos will play in London, Bristol, Sheffield, Newcastle and Glasgow.
For information on the game click Here.
For tickets and more on 65dos, click HERE