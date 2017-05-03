Much ado about the Clumber Players at Thoresby

The Clumber Players return to Thoresby Courtyard next week to present one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, Much Ado About Nothing.

Young Claudio, a celebrated solider, falls quickly in love with Leonato’s sweet daughter, Hero, whilst his brother in arms, Benedict, resumes his quick-witted quarrelling with Hero’s sharp-tongued cousin, Beatrice.

Meanwhile, the treacherous Don John threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.

The production runs from May 10-13.

Tickets are available on 01909 731778 or 01623 822009.