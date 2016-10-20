Motown legends The Four Tops, the Temptations and The Tavares teaming up for Nottingham show

Motown legends The Four Top and The Temptations, together with special guests The Tavares, are live at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next week.

Both the Four Tops and The Temptations were responsible for some of Motown’s biggest hits, including songs like Reach Out (I’ll Be There), My Girl and Papa Was A Rolling Stone. Meanwhile, The Tavares are best known for hits like Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel.

Their Nottingham show is on Tuesday, October 25.

Tickets are £50.40 on 0843 3733000 or www.capitalfmarena.com/online/fourtops2016