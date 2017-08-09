Milton Jones is Out There in Nottingham

Mock The Week star Milton Jones is coming to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this autumn.

The man with the loudest shirts on television is putting his foot down and lifting the lid on the pedal bin of lies of the media in his new show Out There.

He will also explain why buying his own see-saw was the best decision he ever made.

And he wants to be Prime Minister too but seeking the highest office in the land has its problems – like how do you get a desk and swivel chair up a mountain?

He is in Nottingham on October 21 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2eoxwAc