Tipped as one of the rising stars of the British rock scene by the likes of Daniel P Carter on Radio 1, Milk Teeth are on the road again this month.

The Gloucestershire four-piece, who have recently signed to Roadrunner Records, will play The Plug in Sheffield on July 29 and Bodega in Nottingham on August 1.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2tRiV3p or http://bit.ly/2sXl0yv