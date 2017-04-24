Matthew Siveter is all Topsy Turvy in Worksop

Matthew Siveter is live at The Crossing in Worksop this weekend.

The singer will be presenting Topsy Turvy,an evening of songs by the likes of Gilbert & Sullivan, Noel Coward, Tom Lehrer and Flanders & Swann followed by songs of musical theatre heroes and villains drawn from Les Miserables, Oklahoma, Little Shop of Horrors and more.

Born in north Nottinghamshire, Matthew graduated from Royal Holloway, University of London, and embarked on a professional career which has seen him touring with the National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Company and singing at Buxton Opera House, Harrogate Royal Hall, Norwich and Windsor Royal, Malvern Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre.

He will be accompanied in Worksop by Martin Yates who is well-known in the area as a musicologist, accompanist, lecturer, conductor and specialist on the works of Gilbert & Sullivan.

The show is on Saturday, April 29 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £8 (under-16s £4) on 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk