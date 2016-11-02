Make the most of our lovely countryside this autumn

Autumn is a wonderful time to get out and about and see the golden colours which abound in our beautiful countryside.

Explore Longshaw, Burbage and the Eastern Moors on free rambles led by volunteer walks leaders.

Walks take place on Sundays and Wednesday until November 23, leaving from the tea room on the Longshaw Estate at 11am and finishing at 1.30pm.

There are three-mile walks on the Hardwick estate near Chesterfield every Thursday until November 24, leaving the Hardwick visitor centre at 10.30am and finishing at 1pm. Dogs on leads welcome.

Enjoy an opportunity to get outdoors, stretch your legs and meet new people.