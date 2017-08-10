Madness musical Our House at Sheffield

Have your say

Award-winning musical Our House comes to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre next week.

Featuring the classic hits of Madness, the show stars Britain’s Got Talent star George Sampson and Deena Payne from Emmerdale.

On the night of Joe’s 16th birthday, a split-second decision forces him to choose between himself and his heart, with consequences that will change his life forever.

Featuring songs like It Must Be Love, Driving In My Car and Our House, the show is at the Lyceum from Monday, August 14 to Saturday, August 19.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2u2YHEf