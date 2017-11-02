Louise Distras has live dates in Nottingham and Sheffield

Tipped as one of Kerrang’s Stars of 2017, Louise Distras is on tour with Itch this month.

Widely praised as the ‘new face of British punk-rock’, her new single Outside Of You was named as one of Team Rock’s 50 best rock songs of 2017.

She will be support The King Blues’ Itch on his solo tour at Plug in Sheffield on November 8 and The Bodega in Nottingham on November 11.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2wCtQ2Q (Nottingham) and http://bit.ly/2yNfCwq (Sheffield).