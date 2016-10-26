Live Sheffield date for The Heavy

Perhaps best known for their global hit How You Like Me Now?, The Heavy are back on tour this autumn.

And they will headline The Leadmill in Sheffield on November 21.

The band have had more than 100 million online streams and their songs have appeared in several films and TV series, including the soundtracks to two of this year’s most important releases, The Hateful Eight and The Big Short.

They released their latest album, Hurt & The Merciless, back in the spring.

Watch the video for the single Since You’ve Been Gone at http://bit.ly/1Q20M77

Tickets for their Sheffield gig are at www.leadmill.co.uk