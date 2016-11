The Clowne Rock & Blues Club is back in session this weekend with live set from the Tom Kilner Band.

The band is a hard-hitting original blues, funk, soul and rock outfit from Rotherham.

Formed in 2012, it was not long before they were on the blues scene, with one of their first gigs being the British stage at The Great British Blues Festival.

Their Clowne gig is at the Community Centre on Sunday, November 13.

For details, visit www,clownebluesclub.co.uk