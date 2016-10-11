Live date for The Divine Comedy in Sheffield

Original and eclectic, The Divine Comedy are live at the Foundry in Sheffield this weekend as part of their new UK tour.

Best known for hits like Something For The Weekend and National Express, the band’s new album Foreverland came out last month.

Since The Divine Comedy started in 1989, frontman Neil Hannon has proved to be one of the UK’s most original songwriters.

While not releasing a record since 2010’s Bang Goes The Knighthood, Neil has certainly kept himself busy.

He co-wrote a second album for acclaimed cricket-themed project, The Duckworth Lewis Method, composed a choral work for the Royal Festival Hall’s newly renovated organ entitled To Our Fathers In Distress, and oversaw the transfer of his musical, Swallows And Amazons, to the West End stage.

Their Sheffield gig is on Saturday, October 15 and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2cUkuXp