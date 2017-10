The brilliantly-named 3 Legged Cat are live at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

Based around Mansfield and Chesterfield, they cover include Deep Purple, Thin Lizzy, Free, Wishbone Ash, Bad Company, UFO, Pink Floyd, Whitesnake, Neil Young and Cream, plus a few originals.

The session is on Sunday, October 29 at Clowne Community Centre from 9pm and entry is £4.