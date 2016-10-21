Little Mix announce Nottingham and Sheffield dates

Little Mix have announced a brand new arena tour for 2017.

And they will kick-off the Glory Days Tour at Sheffield Arena on October 28 next year.

It will then come to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on November 15.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as one of Britain’s pop’s brightest acts.

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are £28, £39.20 and £50.40 on 0843 3733000 online at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/littlemix or in person at the box office.

Tickets for their Sheffield show are £27.50, £38.50 and £49.50 on 0114 2565656, online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or in person from the box office.

