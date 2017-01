The Lindrick Players are back on stage next with Aladdin.

This classic pantomime full of eastern promise, catchy songs, silly jokes and slapstick humour.

Will Aladdin be able to defeat the evil Abanazer and live happily ever after with the princess?

All will be revealed...

The show is at the Carlton-in-Lindrick Civic Centre from January 18-21.

Ticket and show details are on 01909 730341 or 01909 541127.