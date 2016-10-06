Lewis Hamilton’s got the blues in Clowne

The Lewis Hamilton Band provides the live music at this weekend’s session of the Clowne Rock & Blues Club.

But before F1 fans get too excited, the reigning world champion will not be taking a break from battling Nico Rosberg for the world title to be at the Community Centre.

This Lewis Hamilton takes his influence from great guitarists such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix and Rory Gallagher. He quickly developed a passion for guitar-led blues rock and spent hours every day learnfrom his idols.

The session is on Sunday, October 9 and starts at 9pm. Entry is £4.