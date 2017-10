The Lewis Hamilton Band provides the live music at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

Lewis takes his influence from legends like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix and Rory Gallagher.

He quickly developed a passion for guitar-led blues rock and a desire to learn from his idols.

The session is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, October 22 at 9pm and entry is £5.