The Les Nicol Band is live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

Les Nicol has spent many years playing with bands such as Methusela, Coast Road Drive, Distant Jim and ABC as well as touring the world for five years with Leo Sayer.

They are at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, June 25 at 9pm.

Details are at www.clownebluesclub.co.uk