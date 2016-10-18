Kinks musical heads for city

Multi award-winning West End musical Sunny Afternoon, which charts The Kinks’ rise to stardom, will tour to Sheffield.

The show won four Olivier Awards last year including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies.

This production, which runs at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from October 25 to 29, features hits such as You Really Got Me, Waterloo Sunset, Dedicated Follower of Fashion and, of course, Sunny Afternoon.

Ryan O’Donnell stars as Ray Davies. Ryan has also appeared in Quadrophenia and is a former member of Jethro Tull. He is joined by Mark Newnham (All or Nothing) as Dave Davies, Garmon Rhys (Doctor Faustus) as bassist Pete Quaife and Andrew Gallo (Saturday Night Fever) as drummer Mick Avory.

Against the backdrop of a Britain caught mid-swing between the conservative 50s and riotous 60s, The Kinks exploded onto the music scene with a raw energetic new sound.