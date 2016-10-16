Kenneth Branagh stars in The Entertainer live from London

Kenneth Branagh stars in a live screening of The Entertainer at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week.

Part of the Branagh Theatre Live season, the play is being shown live from London’s Garrick Theatre on Thursday, October 27.

Set against the backdrop of post-war Britain, John Osborneʼs modern classic conjures the seedy glamour of the old music halls for an explosive examination of public masks and private torment.

The central character is Archie Rice, a failing musical hall star, who is becoming angry and disillusioned with modern life and his family.

Rob Ashford directs Kenneth Branagh as Archie Rice in the final production for Plays at the Garrick season.

The Gainsborough screening starts at 7pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01427 676655 or online at www.purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase