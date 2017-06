Tickets are on sale now for Katy Perry’s 2018 tour date at Sheffield Arena.

The Witness Tour will be the singer’s first live dates since her Prismatic world tour in 2015.

Her Sheffield Arena show is on June 19, 2018 and ticket priced £56 to £134.40 are available now on 0114 2565656, online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, or in person from the arena box office.