Katherine Ryan bringing Glitter Room tour to Nottingham

Comedy star Katherine Ryan is live at Nottingham Theatre Royal next week.

What does Canada’s first woman to have a worldwide Netflix special have in common with Britain’s first woman to have a worldwide Netflix special?

The answer is they are both single mothers with too many pets.

And they are both Katherine Ryan.

The Canadian abroad is back with her brand new tour, Glitter Room, the follow-up to her Kathbum tour last year.

She is well known for TV appearances on shows like QI and Live At The Apollo.

And she is only the second British-based comedian to have a Netflix Original Comedy Special released globally, after Jimmy Carr, when Katherine Ryan: In Trouble was filmed at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo and released to 190 countries earlier this year.

She is live in Nottingham on Thursday, October 12.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2qFasya